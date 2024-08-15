io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $157.34 Million

io.net (IO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $157.34 million and $66.59 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.73220113 USD and is up 9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $72,372,207.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

