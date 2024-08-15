IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 182,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday.

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

