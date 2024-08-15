Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80,103.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invitae by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

