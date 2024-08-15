Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (ABSI, ACHV, AKAM, ALLO, ANVS, ARMP, ARQT, ASM, ATYR, AVBP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 15th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Absci Co alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.06) price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 3,368 ($43.00) target price on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($66.39) price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.