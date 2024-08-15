Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT):

8/15/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ONCT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 14,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

