Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT):

  • 8/15/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/16/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/14/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 6/28/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 6/20/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ONCT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 14,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCTFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.