Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/11/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,628,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,103. The firm has a market cap of $286.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

