Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.16

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 256539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,263,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,024,000 after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139,552 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

