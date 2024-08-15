Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,376,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

