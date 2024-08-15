Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 2,380,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

