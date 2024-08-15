Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after buying an additional 188,443 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,999. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $173.08. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.