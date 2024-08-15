Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,978,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $20.98 during trading on Wednesday. 23,594,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,441,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

