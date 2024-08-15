Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 284,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,060. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

