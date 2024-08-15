Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 131,468 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.94.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 255,918 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

