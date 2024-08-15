Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 70,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,542. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
