Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 70,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,542. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 149,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

