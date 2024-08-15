Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of INUV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.