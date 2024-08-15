Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Stories

