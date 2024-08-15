Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $685.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $750.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $691.77.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded up $10.67 on Wednesday, reaching $647.41. 212,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.69 and a 200-day moving average of $633.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

