Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $6.87 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $53.52 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.87 or 0.00012046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,975,038 coins and its circulating supply is 468,886,094 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.