Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.50.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interfor

Interfor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Interfor stock opened at C$17.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$888.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.