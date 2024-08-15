Interface, Inc. (TILE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 20,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,407. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Interface has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,803 shares of company stock worth $1,282,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

