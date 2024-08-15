Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.79.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

