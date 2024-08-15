Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 853.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of NTLA traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,216. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

