Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 56,680,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,040,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

