Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.40 and last traded at $182.40. 192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.33.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.86.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

