Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells 4,729 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $249,927.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,122.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.94, a PEG ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

