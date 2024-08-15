Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $230,250.24 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $230,250.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $103.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $613.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.