Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OR stock opened at C$23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.86. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Further Reading
