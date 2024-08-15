Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.86. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

