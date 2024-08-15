Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Insider Sells 135,253 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Scott Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

