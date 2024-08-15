Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 728 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

MPWR opened at $862.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $891.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.43.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

