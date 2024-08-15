Insider Selling: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP Sells 31,047 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DXC Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
