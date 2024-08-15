Insider Buying: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CEO Buys 3,800 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YUMC stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Yum China by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

