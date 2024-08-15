Insider Buying: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

