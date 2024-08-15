Insider Buying: Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CFO Purchases $98,896.86 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,896.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,771.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 12th, Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00.

VREX stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 41.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 753,454 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 338,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 168,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 71.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70,684 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

