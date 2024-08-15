Insider Buying: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Purchases $66,597.30 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Upland Software Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of UPLD opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
