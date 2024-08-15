Insider Buying: Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Acquires $175,273.80 in Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 134,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Solo Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 623,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 384,989 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 58.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

