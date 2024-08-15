Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Insider Acquires 620 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) insider Sean M. Reilly acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,211.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,163 shares in the company, valued at $397,964.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.