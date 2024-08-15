Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) CFO Buys $41,975.00 in Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 5.6 %

FSTR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Singular Research raised shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

