Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £120.40 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,505 ($19.22) per share, with a total value of £120.40 ($153.73).

Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Julie Brown purchased 8 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,623 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £129.84 ($165.78).

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

GSK opened at GBX 1,597.50 ($20.40) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,554.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,636.22. The company has a market capitalization of £65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,413.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340 ($17.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GSK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,309.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.81) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.07) to GBX 1,900 ($24.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.03) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.06).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

