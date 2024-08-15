Insider Buying: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) CFO Purchases $14,844.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 200 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in DT Midstream by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.