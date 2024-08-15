Insider Buying: CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Director Purchases 23,554 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director Scott A. Hill bought 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $126,956.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW stock remained flat at $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 106,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $319.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

