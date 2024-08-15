Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 276.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 505,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.