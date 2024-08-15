Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

