India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Trading Down 1.2%

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 183.75 ($2.35). 121,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 434,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.37).

India Capital Growth Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £159.11 million, a P/E ratio of 459.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.65.

About India Capital Growth

(Get Free Report)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.