Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for 2.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 1.4 %

INCY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,724. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.