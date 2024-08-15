Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.55.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $178.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,016 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 91,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,628,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

