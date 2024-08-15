iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.59 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $103.16 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.44583913 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,371,050.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

