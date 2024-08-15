IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $193.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

