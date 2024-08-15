IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 371,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $84.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

