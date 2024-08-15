Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 89,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HY. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

