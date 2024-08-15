Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $0.65

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $1.15 to $0.65 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of HYFM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 288,701 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

