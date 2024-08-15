Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.33.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hydro One

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:H traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$44.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.